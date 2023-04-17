No matter how cynical the overall market is, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) performance over the last week is recorded 17.36%

On April 14, 2023, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) opened at $0.972, lower -14.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $0.9711 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Price fluctuations for HTCR have ranged from $0.78 to $3.20 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $4.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.65 million.

The firm has a total of 49 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.13, operating margin of -75.93, and the pretax margin is -75.79.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HeartCore Enterprises Inc. is 77.07%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -75.72 while generating a return on equity of -314.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37 and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HeartCore Enterprises Inc., HTCR], we can find that recorded value of 4.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s (HTCR) raw stochastic average was set at 23.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 223.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 127.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0484, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4710. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1436. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2663. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3525. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9347, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8485. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7258.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) Key Stats

There are currently 20,843K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,820 K according to its annual income of -6,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,000 K and its income totaled -1,420 K.