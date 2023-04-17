No matter how cynical the overall market is Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) performance over the last week is recorded 180.28%

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $4.10, up 2.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.25 and dropped to $3.69 before settling in for the closing price of $3.89. Over the past 52 weeks, LUCY has traded in a range of $0.70-$7.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -107.00%. With a float of $2.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.53, operating margin of -845.22, and the pretax margin is -861.16.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Innovative Eyewear Inc. is 67.40%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -861.16 while generating a return on equity of -267.81.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s (LUCY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 37.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84

Technical Analysis of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY)

The latest stats from [Innovative Eyewear Inc., LUCY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 22.34 million was superior to 2.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s (LUCY) raw stochastic average was set at 68.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 463.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 225.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.53. The third major resistance level sits at $4.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.14.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.01 million has total of 7,716K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 660 K in contrast with the sum of -5,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 70 K and last quarter income was -1,880 K.