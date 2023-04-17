Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) performance over the last week is recorded 5.02%

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) stock priced at $0.30, up 10.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.31 and dropped to $0.26 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. NAVB’s price has ranged from $0.16 to $1.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -39.30%. With a float of $22.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -492.03, operating margin of -21402.08, and the pretax margin is -23117.58.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 26.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -23117.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 130.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56

Technical Analysis of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NAVB) raw stochastic average was set at 67.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2980, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3378. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3121 in the near term. At $0.3353, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3612. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2630, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2371. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2139.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.59 million, the company has a total of 32,851K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 70 K while annual income is -15,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,480 K.

