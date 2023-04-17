No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) performance over the last week is recorded -0.13%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $7.62, down -0.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.675 and dropped to $7.51 before settling in for the closing price of $7.66. Over the past 52 weeks, TME has traded in a range of $3.14-$9.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 20.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.20%. With a float of $837.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.57 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5966 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.71, operating margin of +11.35, and the pretax margin is +15.30.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +12.98 while generating a return on equity of 7.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.14% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Looking closely at Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), its last 5-days average volume was 4.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 56.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.16. However, in the short run, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.68. Second resistance stands at $7.76. The third major resistance level sits at $7.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.35.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.98 billion has total of 1,695,077K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,109 M in contrast with the sum of 534,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,077 M and last quarter income was 167,000 K.