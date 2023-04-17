No matter how cynical the overall market is, Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) performance over the last week is recorded 0.08%

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.27, soaring 0.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.28 and dropped to $0.255 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Within the past 52 weeks, BBIG’s price has moved between $0.23 and $2.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -9.40%. With a float of $247.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $248.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.17

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.49 million, its volume of 4.29 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 4.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4413, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7923. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2766 in the near term. At $0.2908, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3016. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2516, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2408. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2266.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 65.10 million based on 248,988K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,790 K and income totals -713,170 K. The company made 5,563 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -98,982 K in sales during its previous quarter.