Now that Cardlytics Inc.’s volume has hit 1.19 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On April 14, 2023, Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) opened at $6.79, lower -6.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.01 and dropped to $6.335 before settling in for the closing price of $6.84. Price fluctuations for CDLX have ranged from $2.57 to $50.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 18.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -248.70% at the time writing. With a float of $32.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 501 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.34, operating margin of -45.40, and the pretax margin is -156.33.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cardlytics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 11,398. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $3.80, taking the stock ownership to the 61,798 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $23,698. This insider now owns 58,798 shares in total.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -155.85 while generating a return on equity of -103.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -248.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.10% during the next five years compared to -61.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Cardlytics Inc.’s (CDLX) raw stochastic average was set at 58.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 284.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 152.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.82 in the near term. At $7.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.47.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Key Stats

There are currently 33,671K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 230.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 298,540 K according to its annual income of -465,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 82,500 K and its income totaled -378,280 K.