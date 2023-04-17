Search
Shaun Noe
Now that E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s volume has hit 1.2 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.681, plunging -7.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.681 and dropped to $0.58 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Within the past 52 weeks, EJH’s price has moved between $0.48 and $135.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 12.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -166.00%. With a float of $23.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 526 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Personal Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.76

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

The latest stats from [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.83 million was superior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 199.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 213.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7434, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.5383. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6599. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7210. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7609. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5589, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5190. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4579.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 156.18 million based on 23,994K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 63,750 K and income totals -5,430 K.

A look at Rent the Runway Inc.’s (RENT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Sana Meer -
April 14, 2023, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) trading session started at the price of $3.02, that was 6.16% jump from the session...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) volume hitting the figure of 1.5 million.

Shaun Noe -
On April 14, 2023, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) opened at $172.21, higher 0.45% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) volume exceeds 1.82 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) stock priced at $3.90, down -2.61% from the...
Read more

