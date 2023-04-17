Now that Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s volume has hit 14.93 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.2171, plunging -11.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2196 and dropped to $0.1899 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Within the past 52 weeks, IMPP’s price has moved between $0.15 and $1.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 999.40%. With a float of $242.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.89 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.64, operating margin of +30.74, and the pretax margin is +30.42.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +30.42 while generating a return on equity of 15.60.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 999.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) saw its 5-day average volume 9.36 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 9.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 18.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2104, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3199. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2119 in the near term. At $0.2306, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2416. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1822, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1712. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1525.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 53.26 million based on 194,585K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 97,020 K and income totals 29,510 K. The company made 37,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.