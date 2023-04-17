Now that Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s volume has hit 66.49 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On April 14, 2023, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) opened at $0.0858, lower -39.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0858 and dropped to $0.0616 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Price fluctuations for PEAR have ranged from $0.10 to $6.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.30% at the time writing. With a float of $115.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.54, operating margin of -971.72, and the pretax margin is -594.70.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pear Therapeutics Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 1,985,294. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 16,544,113 shares at a rate of $0.12, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 20, when Company’s President and CEO sold 34,731 for $1.13, making the entire transaction worth $39,246. This insider now owns 8,210,834 shares in total.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -594.70 while generating a return on equity of -124.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) saw its 5-day average volume 80.35 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s (PEAR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 354.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 217.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6665, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5092. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.0847 in the near term. At $0.0973, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1089. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0605, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0489. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0363.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Key Stats

There are currently 142,739K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,690 K according to its annual income of -75,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,570 K and its income totaled -26,370 K.