Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) plunged -2.37 in the last month: It's impossible to believe the numbers

Analyst Insights

April 14, 2023, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) trading session started at the price of $6.67, that was -2.37% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.17 and dropped to $6.23 before settling in for the closing price of $6.76. A 52-week range for OCEA has been $3.06 – $26.60.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -69.90%. With a float of $2.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.22 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ocean Biomedical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ocean Biomedical Inc. is 76.89%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.55 million. That was better than the volume of 2.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s (OCEA) raw stochastic average was set at 15.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 208.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 246.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.46. However, in the short run, Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.10. Second resistance stands at $7.61. The third major resistance level sits at $8.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.22.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Key Stats

There are 33,774K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 228.29 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -960 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -8,178 K.

Newsletter

 

