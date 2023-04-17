Ouster Inc. (OUST) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -51.87% last month.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.47, plunging -7.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4722 and dropped to $0.4182 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Within the past 52 weeks, OUST’s price has moved between $0.46 and $4.27.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.00%. With a float of $123.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.31 million.

In an organization with 270 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.64, operating margin of -354.44, and the pretax margin is -336.97.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 2,568. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 2,885 shares at a rate of $0.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,577,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President of Field Operations sold 43,417 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $37,000. This insider now owns 769,630 shares in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -337.71 while generating a return on equity of -64.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Ouster Inc. (OUST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.54 million. That was better than the volume of 4.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 0.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0474, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2374. However, in the short run, Ouster Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4623. Second resistance stands at $0.4943. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5163. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4083, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3863. The third support level lies at $0.3543 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 179.97 million based on 386,269K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 41,030 K and income totals -138,560 K. The company made 10,940 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -42,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.