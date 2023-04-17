Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) soared 0.79 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $94.53, soaring 0.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.285 and dropped to $93.165 before settling in for the closing price of $92.86. Within the past 52 weeks, RJF’s price has moved between $84.86 and $126.00.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 11.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.20%. With a float of $193.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.70 million.

In an organization with 17000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.46, operating margin of +19.11, and the pretax margin is +18.09.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Raymond James Financial Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 712,319. In this transaction President, ICD for RJFS of this company sold 6,343 shares at a rate of $112.30, taking the stock ownership to the 7,150 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s President & CEO RJBank sold 5,577 for $107.58, making the entire transaction worth $599,972. This insider now owns 56,537 shares in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.28) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.48 while generating a return on equity of 17.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.40% during the next five years compared to 19.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.18, a number that is poised to hit 2.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.78.

During the past 100 days, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) raw stochastic average was set at 21.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.61. However, in the short run, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $94.86. Second resistance stands at $96.13. The third major resistance level sits at $96.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $90.62.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.00 billion based on 215,352K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,003 M and income totals 1,509 M. The company made 2,786 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 509,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.