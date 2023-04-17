Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is expecting 0.99% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On April 14, 2023, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) opened at $101.19,. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.71 and dropped to $100.97 before settling in for the closing price of $101.68. Price fluctuations for RTX have ranged from $80.27 to $106.02 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 2.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.45 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.47 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 182000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.38, operating margin of +7.89, and the pretax margin is +8.99.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Raytheon Technologies Corporation is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 356,952. In this transaction Corporate VP and Controller of this company sold 3,622 shares at a rate of $98.55, taking the stock ownership to the 4,061 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 4,260 for $99.16, making the entire transaction worth $422,405. This insider now owns 453,685 shares in total.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.24) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +7.78 while generating a return on equity of 7.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.34% during the next five years compared to -11.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 84.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Looking closely at Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX), its last 5-days average volume was 3.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s (RTX) raw stochastic average was set at 53.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.58. However, in the short run, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $101.94. Second resistance stands at $102.19. The third major resistance level sits at $102.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $101.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $100.46.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Key Stats

There are currently 1,463,208K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 148.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 67,074 M according to its annual income of 5,197 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,093 M and its income totaled 1,422 M.