Recent developments with Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.26 cents.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $1.16, down -6.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $1.07 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has traded in a range of $0.98-$4.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 23.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -75.20%. With a float of $291.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 405 employees.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Bionano Genomics Inc. is 1.82%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 72,402. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.62, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $16,000. This insider now owns 13,894 shares in total.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) saw its 5-day average volume 4.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2994, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8864. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1567 in the near term. At $1.2233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0033. The third support level lies at $0.9367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 355.20 million has total of 306,239K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,800 K in contrast with the sum of -132,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,210 K and last quarter income was -38,680 K.