Recent developments with Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.92 cents.

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) stock priced at $0.53, down -1.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5798 and dropped to $0.5105 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. PBLA’s price has ranged from $0.32 to $82.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -96.20%. With a float of $14.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.60 million.

In an organization with 6 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$5.68 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -3,230.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -85.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.22 million. That was better than the volume of 2.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s (PBLA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 179.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8715, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.7589. However, in the short run, Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5950. Second resistance stands at $0.6221. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6643. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5257, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4835. The third support level lies at $0.4564 if the price breaches the second support level.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.50 million, the company has a total of 14,596K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -34,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,735 K.