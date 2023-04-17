Recent developments with Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.59 cents.

April 14, 2023, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) trading session started at the price of $13.68, that was 0.22% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.76 and dropped to $13.57 before settling in for the closing price of $13.65. A 52-week range for PAGP has been $9.39 – $14.17.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 16.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 180.00%. With a float of $189.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.88, operating margin of +2.30, and the pretax margin is +2.46.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks. The insider ownership of Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 119,803. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $11.98, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.35) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.29 while generating a return on equity of 10.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) saw its 5-day average volume 3.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) raw stochastic average was set at 79.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.77 in the near term. At $13.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.48. The third support level lies at $13.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Key Stats

There are 194,408K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.65 billion. As of now, sales total 57,342 M while income totals 168,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,953 M while its last quarter net income were 44,000 K.