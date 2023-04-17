Search
Shaun Noe
Recent developments with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.95 cents.

Company News

On April 14, 2023, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) opened at $4.04, lower -2.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.06 and dropped to $3.94 before settling in for the closing price of $4.05. Price fluctuations for SIRI have ranged from $3.43 to $6.85 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 10.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.40% at the time writing. With a float of $658.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.89 billion.

In an organization with 5869 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.83, operating margin of +23.33, and the pretax margin is +17.83.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 288,568. In this transaction Director of this company sold 44,670 shares at a rate of $6.46, taking the stock ownership to the 93,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 33,639 for $6.38, making the entire transaction worth $214,785. This insider now owns 351,369 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.23% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 16.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.67. However, in the short run, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.03. Second resistance stands at $4.11. The third major resistance level sits at $4.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.87. The third support level lies at $3.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

There are currently 3,890,500K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,003 M according to its annual income of 1,213 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,284 M and its income totaled 365,000 K.

