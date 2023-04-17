Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.61 million

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.30, plunging -9.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.90 and dropped to $2.99 before settling in for the closing price of $3.31. Within the past 52 weeks, RELI’s price has moved between $2.50 and $53.85.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.60%. With a float of $1.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.57 million.

The firm has a total of 43 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.86, operating margin of +130.73, and the pretax margin is +38.59.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance Brokers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Reliance Global Group Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 125,171. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 126,435 shares at a rate of $0.99, taking the stock ownership to the 574,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 207,868 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $195,396. This insider now owns 447,589 shares in total.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.05) by -$0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +38.59 while generating a return on equity of 454.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Trading Performance Indicators

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.98

Technical Analysis of Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Reliance Global Group Inc., RELI], we can find that recorded value of 0.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 58733.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Reliance Global Group Inc.’s (RELI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.48.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Key Stats

Right now, sales total 16,756 K and income totals 6,466 K. The company made 4,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,492 K in sales during its previous quarter.