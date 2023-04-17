Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) posted a 7.93% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) stock priced at $2.53, down -3.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.58 and dropped to $2.40 before settling in for the closing price of $2.53. RAD’s price has ranged from $2.05 to $11.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -434.10%. With a float of $54.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.79 million.

The firm has a total of 53000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.83, operating margin of +0.69, and the pretax margin is -2.21.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of Rite Aid Corporation is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 11/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.19 while generating a return on equity of -150.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -434.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.69% during the next five years compared to -45.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rite Aid Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rite Aid Corporation, RAD], we can find that recorded value of 2.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Rite Aid Corporation’s (RAD) raw stochastic average was set at 8.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.66. The third major resistance level sits at $2.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.19.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 143.01 million, the company has a total of 56,523K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,568 M while annual income is -538,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,083 M while its latest quarter income was -67,140 K.