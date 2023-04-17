RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.78, plunging -7.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.815 and dropped to $2.60 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. Within the past 52 weeks, RLX’s price has moved between $0.90 and $3.06.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.40%. With a float of $381.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.31 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1235 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.66, operating margin of +20.14, and the pretax margin is +33.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Tobacco industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 59.01%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 14.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16 and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) saw its 5-day average volume 7.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 10.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 68.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.75 in the near term. At $2.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.32.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.37 billion based on 1,553,320K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 765,540 K and income totals 208,960 K. The company made 49,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.