Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) last year’s performance of -94.72% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On April 14, 2023, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) opened at $0.59, higher 1.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5902 and dropped to $0.51 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. Price fluctuations for RBT have ranged from $0.48 to $10.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.90% at the time writing. With a float of $32.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.40 million.

The firm has a total of 434 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.23, operating margin of -37.50, and the pretax margin is -41.71.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rubicon Technologies Inc. is 79.70%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 500,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 555,555 shares at a rate of $0.90, taking the stock ownership to the 681,183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 111,111 for $0.90, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 111,111 shares in total.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.46 while generating a return on equity of -733.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rubicon Technologies Inc., RBT], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s (RBT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9304, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3729. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5768. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6236. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6570. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4966, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4632. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4164.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Key Stats

There are currently 177,501K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 92.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 675,390 K according to its annual income of -281,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 490,410 K and its income totaled -69,840 K.