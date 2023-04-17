Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) plunged -4.40 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $1.60, down -4.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.63 and dropped to $1.51 before settling in for the closing price of $1.59. Over the past 52 weeks, SI has traded in a range of $1.10-$144.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 25.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 114.50%. With a float of $25.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.66 million.

In an organization with 279 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Silvergate Capital Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 1,508,324. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 16,314 shares at a rate of $92.46, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 750 for $135.00, making the entire transaction worth $101,250. This insider now owns 10,097 shares in total.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by -$0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -84.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.80% during the next five years compared to 50.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (SI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -29.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 17.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (SI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 235.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.8428, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.7277. However, in the short run, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5967. Second resistance stands at $1.6733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4333. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3567.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 50.30 million has total of 31,659K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are -532,840 K in contrast with the sum of -937,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded -773,150 K and last quarter income was -1,047 M.