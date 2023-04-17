Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) average volume reaches $1.85M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $30.20, plunging -20.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.77 and dropped to $27.94 before settling in for the closing price of $35.60. Within the past 52 weeks, SPR’s price has moved between $21.14 and $48.21.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.50%. With a float of $104.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.60 million.

The firm has a total of 18235 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.16, operating margin of -5.37, and the pretax margin is -10.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 23,598. In this transaction VP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 685 shares at a rate of $34.45, taking the stock ownership to the 10,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $26.29, making the entire transaction worth $13,145. This insider now owns 17,641 shares in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$1.25. This company achieved a net margin of -10.85 while generating a return on equity of -543.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., SPR], we can find that recorded value of 4.99 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (SPR) raw stochastic average was set at 27.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.81. The third major resistance level sits at $32.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.35.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.74 billion based on 105,250K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,030 M and income totals -546,200 K. The company made 1,320 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -243,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.