SRPT (Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.) dropped -1.68 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) stock priced at $123.66, down -1.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.96 and dropped to $120.36 before settling in for the closing price of $124.72. SRPT’s price has ranged from $61.28 to $159.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 43.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -55.90%. With a float of $83.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1162 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.51, operating margin of -56.83, and the pretax margin is -73.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 94,311. In this transaction Director of this company sold 858 shares at a rate of $109.92, taking the stock ownership to the 6,387 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director bought 57,100 for $104.43, making the entire transaction worth $5,963,124. This insider now owns 108,178 shares in total.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -75.40 while generating a return on equity of -107.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.03, a number that is poised to hit -1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)

Looking closely at Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.96.

During the past 100 days, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s (SRPT) raw stochastic average was set at 26.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.83. However, in the short run, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $124.94. Second resistance stands at $127.25. The third major resistance level sits at $129.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $120.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $118.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $115.74.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.97 billion, the company has a total of 87,982K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 933,010 K while annual income is -703,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 258,430 K while its latest quarter income was -109,240 K.