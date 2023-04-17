Sunrun Inc. (RUN) kicked off at the price of $19.44: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On April 14, 2023, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) opened at $20.09, lower -3.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.09 and dropped to $18.9701 before settling in for the closing price of $20.05. Price fluctuations for RUN have ranged from $16.69 to $39.13 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 34.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 304.30% at the time writing. With a float of $204.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12408 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.28, operating margin of -28.53, and the pretax margin is -36.50.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 22,706. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,237 shares at a rate of $18.36, taking the stock ownership to the 176,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 235 for $18.36, making the entire transaction worth $4,316. This insider now owns 177,495 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +7.47 while generating a return on equity of 2.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 304.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sunrun Inc. (RUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Looking closely at Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN), its last 5-days average volume was 6.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.70. However, in the short run, Sunrun Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.03. Second resistance stands at $20.62. The third major resistance level sits at $21.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.79.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

There are currently 214,416K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,321 M according to its annual income of 173,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 609,150 K and its income totaled 63,020 K.