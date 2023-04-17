Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On April 14, 2023, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) opened at $6.02, lower -0.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.035 and dropped to $5.94 before settling in for the closing price of $5.97. Price fluctuations for ERIC have ranged from $5.16 to $8.99 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 5.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.50% at the time writing. With a float of $2.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.33 billion.

In an organization with 105529 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.79, operating margin of +11.29, and the pretax margin is +9.06.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +6.90 while generating a return on equity of 15.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.90% during the next five years compared to 20.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.72 million. That was better than the volume of 10.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) raw stochastic average was set at 46.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.29. However, in the short run, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.02. Second resistance stands at $6.07. The third major resistance level sits at $6.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.83.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Key Stats

There are currently 3,330,142K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,910 M according to its annual income of 1,856 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,197 M and its income totaled 587,360 K.