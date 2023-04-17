The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.68%

On April 14, 2023, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) opened at $30.49, lower -4.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.88 and dropped to $29.16 before settling in for the closing price of $30.76. Price fluctuations for GBX have ranged from $23.80 to $45.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 6.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 69.30% at the time writing. With a float of $30.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.59 million.

In an organization with 14400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.26, operating margin of +2.70, and the pretax margin is +2.03.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 186,624. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,784 shares at a rate of $39.01, taking the stock ownership to the 36,909 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $38.61, making the entire transaction worth $1,158,333. This insider now owns 253,018 shares in total.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.61) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 3.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -17.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.97 million. That was better than the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s (GBX) raw stochastic average was set at 22.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.27. However, in the short run, The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.47. Second resistance stands at $31.53. The third major resistance level sits at $32.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.09. The third support level lies at $27.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) Key Stats

There are currently 31,923K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 981.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,978 M according to its annual income of 46,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 766,500 K and its income totaled -16,700 K.