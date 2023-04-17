The Kroger Co. (KR) posted a -3.85% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $46.99, down -0.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.435 and dropped to $46.375 before settling in for the closing price of $47.05. Over the past 52 weeks, KR has traded in a range of $41.81-$59.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.70%. With a float of $711.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $715.00 million.

The firm has a total of 430000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.43, operating margin of +3.06, and the pretax margin is +1.96.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The insider ownership of The Kroger Co. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 1,404,471. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 29,024 shares at a rate of $48.39, taking the stock ownership to the 90,732 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 25,000 for $49.29, making the entire transaction worth $1,232,250. This insider now owns 178,328 shares in total.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.89) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +1.50 while generating a return on equity of 22.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Kroger Co.’s (KR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Kroger Co. (KR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Kroger Co., KR], we can find that recorded value of 5.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, The Kroger Co.’s (KR) raw stochastic average was set at 50.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.88. The third major resistance level sits at $48.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.15.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.76 billion has total of 717,468K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 148,258 M in contrast with the sum of 2,244 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,822 M and last quarter income was 451,000 K.