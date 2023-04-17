Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 20 Days SMA touches 2.29%: The odds favor the bear

Company News

April 14, 2023, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) trading session started at the price of $151.35, that was -0.51% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $151.5899 and dropped to $150.51 before settling in for the closing price of $151.77. A 52-week range for PG has been $122.18 – $164.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 4.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.60%. With a float of $2.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.37 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 106000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.65, operating margin of +22.34, and the pretax margin is +22.44.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Procter & Gamble Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Procter & Gamble Company is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 65.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 734,642. In this transaction CEO – Beauty of this company sold 5,349 shares at a rate of $137.34, taking the stock ownership to the 34,150 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 2,151 for $137.34, making the entire transaction worth $295,422. This insider now owns 226,748 shares in total.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.59) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +18.38 while generating a return on equity of 31.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.42% during the next five years compared to 9.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Looking closely at The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG), its last 5-days average volume was 5.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

During the past 100 days, The Procter & Gamble Company’s (PG) raw stochastic average was set at 79.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $142.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $142.15. However, in the short run, The Procter & Gamble Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $151.56. Second resistance stands at $152.11. The third major resistance level sits at $152.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $150.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $149.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $149.40.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Key Stats

There are 2,359,144K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 358.05 billion. As of now, sales total 80,187 M while income totals 14,742 M. Its latest quarter income was 20,773 M while its last quarter net income were 3,933 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) volume exceeds 3.33 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.81, soaring 0.46% from the previous trading...
Read more

Can Morgan Stanley’s (MS) hike of 2.99% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Sana Meer -
On April 14, 2023, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) opened at $86.43, higher 1.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) kicked off at the price of $91.75: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock priced at $91.82, down -0.37% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.