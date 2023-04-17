UBS Group AG (UBS) 20 Days SMA touches 9.49%: The odds favor the bear

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.97, soaring 1.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.15 and dropped to $21.75 before settling in for the closing price of $21.63. Within the past 52 weeks, UBS’s price has moved between $13.62 and $22.01.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.20%. With a float of $3.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.14 billion.

The firm has a total of 72597 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of UBS Group AG is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 56.17%.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +22.19 while generating a return on equity of 13.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.12% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

UBS Group AG (UBS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [UBS Group AG, UBS], we can find that recorded value of 5.14 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, UBS Group AG’s (UBS) raw stochastic average was set at 91.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.34. The third major resistance level sits at $22.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.32.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 75.56 billion based on 3,480,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 39,724 M and income totals 7,629 M. The company made 9,579 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,652 M in sales during its previous quarter.