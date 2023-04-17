United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) plunged -0.59 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On April 14, 2023, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) opened at $8.34, lower -0.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.47 and dropped to $8.30 before settling in for the closing price of $8.42. Price fluctuations for UMC have ranged from $5.36 to $8.95 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 13.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.30% at the time writing. With a float of $2.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.47 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19426 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.00, operating margin of +35.50, and the pretax margin is +38.73.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +31.29 while generating a return on equity of 28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.10% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

The latest stats from [United Microelectronics Corporation, UMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.08 million was inferior to 7.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) raw stochastic average was set at 76.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.55. The third major resistance level sits at $8.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.12.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Key Stats

There are currently 2,496,649K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,337 M according to its annual income of 2,921 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,210 M and its income totaled 621,000 K.