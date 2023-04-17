UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 20 Days SMA touches 4.70%: The odds favor the bear

April 14, 2023, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) trading session started at the price of $522.00, that was -2.74% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $527.24 and dropped to $508.50 before settling in for the closing price of $526.23. A 52-week range for UNH has been $449.70 – $558.10.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.10%. With a float of $929.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $934.00 million.

The firm has a total of 400000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 244,035. In this transaction EVP Chief People Officer of this company sold 450 shares at a rate of $542.30, taking the stock ownership to the 8,736 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s EVP Chief People Officer sold 616 for $535.00, making the entire transaction worth $329,560. This insider now owns 8,463 shares in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $5.17) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +6.21 while generating a return on equity of 26.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.89% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.18, a number that is poised to hit 6.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, UNH], we can find that recorded value of 3.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.44.

During the past 100 days, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UNH) raw stochastic average was set at 56.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $484.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $512.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $523.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $534.58. The third major resistance level sits at $541.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $504.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $497.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $485.71.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Key Stats

There are 932,847K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 490.89 billion. As of now, sales total 324,162 M while income totals 20,120 M. Its latest quarter income was 82,787 M while its last quarter net income were 4,761 M.