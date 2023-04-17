Search
Sana Meer
Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 6.27% last month.

Analyst Insights

April 14, 2023, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) trading session started at the price of $0.1059, that was 8.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.122 and dropped to $0.1059 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. A 52-week range for VERB has been $0.10 – $0.89.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 31.50%. With a float of $101.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.11 million.

In an organization with 107 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.27, operating margin of -320.33, and the pretax margin is -327.68.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -327.69 while generating a return on equity of -286.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.08 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 2.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 163.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1382, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3095. However, in the short run, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1240. Second resistance stands at $0.1310. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1401. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1079, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0988. The third support level lies at $0.0918 if the price breaches the second support level.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

There are 152,952K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.59 million. As of now, sales total 10,520 K while income totals -34,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,187 K while its last quarter net income were -8,028 K.

A major move is in the offing as ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) market cap hits 176.70 million

Shaun Noe -
ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) on April 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.40, plunging -9.40% from the previous trading...
Read more

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) last year’s performance of -94.72% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On April 14, 2023, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) opened at $0.59, higher 1.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,857 M

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 14, 2023, with Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) stock priced at $53.00, down -0.46% from the previous day...
Read more

