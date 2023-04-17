Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is 0.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 14, 2023, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) opened at $39.37, lower -0.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.42 and dropped to $38.89 before settling in for the closing price of $39.32. Price fluctuations for VZ have ranged from $34.55 to $55.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 1.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.90% at the time writing. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.21 billion.

In an organization with 117100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.29, operating margin of +22.27, and the pretax margin is +20.66.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Verizon Communications Inc. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 130,961. In this transaction EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services of this company sold 3,340 shares at a rate of $39.21, taking the stock ownership to the 73,015 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services sold 3,342 for $38.00, making the entire transaction worth $126,996. This insider now owns 76,355 shares in total.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +15.53 while generating a return on equity of 24.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.13% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.06, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.25 million. That was inferior than the volume of 19.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Verizon Communications Inc.’s (VZ) raw stochastic average was set at 47.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.63. However, in the short run, Verizon Communications Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.46. Second resistance stands at $39.71. The third major resistance level sits at $39.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.65. The third support level lies at $38.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Key Stats

There are currently 4,199,883K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 165.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 136,835 M according to its annual income of 21,256 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 35,251 M and its income totaled 6,577 M.