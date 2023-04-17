Veru Inc. (VERU) 20 Days SMA touches -21.94%: The odds favor the bear

On April 14, 2023, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) opened at $1.05, lower -4.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.9337 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. Price fluctuations for VERU have ranged from $0.98 to $24.55 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 23.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.00% at the time writing. With a float of $61.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 233 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.55, operating margin of -211.47, and the pretax margin is -212.28.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Veru Inc. is 19.22%, while institutional ownership is 49.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 2,003,550. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $20.04, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -212.88 while generating a return on equity of -71.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Veru Inc. (VERU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veru Inc. (VERU)

Looking closely at Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), its last 5-days average volume was 3.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Veru Inc.’s (VERU) raw stochastic average was set at 1.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7434, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.6441. However, in the short run, Veru Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0554. Second resistance stands at $1.1109. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1717. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9391, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8783. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8228.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) Key Stats

There are currently 82,685K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 84.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 39,350 K according to its annual income of -83,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,510 K and its income totaled -36,840 K.