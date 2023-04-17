Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) average volume reaches $3.92M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

April 14, 2023, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) trading session started at the price of $14.99, that was -1.96% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.18 and dropped to $14.32 before settling in for the closing price of $14.79. A 52-week range for VNO has been $12.53 – $42.68.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -2.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -505.10%. With a float of $176.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3146 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.42, operating margin of +18.70, and the pretax margin is -20.05.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vornado Realty Trust stocks. The insider ownership of Vornado Realty Trust is 8.08%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -19.25 while generating a return on equity of -5.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -505.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.33% during the next five years compared to -31.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Looking closely at Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), its last 5-days average volume was 3.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) raw stochastic average was set at 13.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.37. However, in the short run, Vornado Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.01. Second resistance stands at $15.53. The third major resistance level sits at $15.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.29.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Key Stats

There are 191,881K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.84 billion. As of now, sales total 1,800 M while income totals -346,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 446,940 K while its last quarter net income were -477,750 K.