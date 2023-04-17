Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 20 Days SMA touches 2.71%: The odds favor the bear

April 14, 2023, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) trading session started at the price of $35.79, that was -1.29% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.97 and dropped to $35.115 before settling in for the closing price of $35.78. A 52-week range for WBA has been $30.39 – $47.28.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 117.60%. With a float of $714.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $862.60 million.

The firm has a total of 200000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.80, operating margin of +2.09, and the pretax margin is +3.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 339,510. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $33.95, taking the stock ownership to the 369,945 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 15,475,166 for $30.30, making the entire transaction worth $468,897,530. This insider now owns 10,771,926 shares in total.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.1) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +3.27 while generating a return on equity of 17.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.09% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., WBA], we can find that recorded value of 4.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s (WBA) raw stochastic average was set at 33.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.32. The third major resistance level sits at $36.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Key Stats

There are 862,796K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.87 billion. As of now, sales total 132,703 M while income totals 4,336 M. Its latest quarter income was 34,862 M while its last quarter net income were 703,000 K.