Western Digital Corporation (WDC) with a beta value of 1.69 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

April 14, 2023, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) trading session started at the price of $36.91, that was -3.85% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.00 and dropped to $35.355 before settling in for the closing price of $36.88. A 52-week range for WDC has been $29.73 – $63.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 78.70%. With a float of $316.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $318.00 million.

The firm has a total of 65000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.83, operating margin of +14.52, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Western Digital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Western Digital Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 88,712. In this transaction SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of this company sold 2,169 shares at a rate of $40.90, taking the stock ownership to the 31,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer sold 4,776 for $63.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,888. This insider now owns 26,719 shares in total.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.32% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Western Digital Corporation, WDC], we can find that recorded value of 5.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) raw stochastic average was set at 36.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.58. The third major resistance level sits at $38.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.23.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Key Stats

There are 319,322K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.78 billion. As of now, sales total 18,793 M while income totals 1,500 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,107 M while its last quarter net income were -446,000 K.