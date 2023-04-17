WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,143 M

April 14, 2023, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) trading session started at the price of $42.13, that was 1.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.45 and dropped to $42.02 before settling in for the closing price of $42.02. A 52-week range for WSC has been $30.52 – $53.46.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 36.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 135.60%. With a float of $202.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.08, operating margin of +24.33, and the pretax margin is +17.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 252,325. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $50.47, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director bought 2,950 for $50.65, making the entire transaction worth $149,418. This insider now owns 6,313 shares in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.44) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +12.90 while generating a return on equity of 15.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s (WSC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.39 in the near term. At $44.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.53.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Key Stats

There are 205,786K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.65 billion. As of now, sales total 2,143 M while income totals 339,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 447,910 K while its last quarter net income were 86,400 K.