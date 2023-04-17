XPeng Inc. (XPEV) kicked off at the price of $9.92: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) kicked off on April 14, 2023, at the price of $9.84, down -0.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.20 and dropped to $9.75 before settling in for the closing price of $9.98. Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has traded in a range of $6.18-$35.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -80.30%. With a float of $669.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $860.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13978 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.50, operating margin of -32.82, and the pretax margin is -33.95.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of XPeng Inc. is 1.29%, while institutional ownership is 33.10%.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -34.03 while generating a return on equity of -22.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at XPeng Inc.’s (XPEV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

Looking closely at XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), its last 5-days average volume was 7.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 15.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, XPeng Inc.’s (XPEV) raw stochastic average was set at 49.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.50. However, in the short run, XPeng Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.16. Second resistance stands at $10.41. The third major resistance level sits at $10.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.26.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.62 billion has total of 855,583K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,894 M in contrast with the sum of -1,325 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 745,280 K and last quarter income was -342,340 K.