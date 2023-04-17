Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.47% last month.

On April 14, 2023, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) opened at $31.84, lower -3.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.89 and dropped to $29.72 before settling in for the closing price of $31.15. Price fluctuations for ZION have ranged from $22.55 to $66.89 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 4.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.70% at the time writing. With a float of $147.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9989 workers is very important to gauge.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zions Bancorporation National Association is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 19,796. In this transaction Executive VP & of this company sold 377 shares at a rate of $52.51, taking the stock ownership to the 24,135 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 6,000 for $54.42, making the entire transaction worth $326,510. This insider now owns 38,509 shares in total.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.64) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +27.08 while generating a return on equity of 14.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

The latest stats from [Zions Bancorporation National Association, ZION] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.71 million was inferior to 3.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.31.

During the past 100 days, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s (ZION) raw stochastic average was set at 22.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.69. The third major resistance level sits at $33.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.35. The third support level lies at $26.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Key Stats

There are currently 148,099K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,337 M according to its annual income of 907,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 988,000 K and its income totaled 284,000 K.