$1.24M in average volume shows that Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) stock priced at $0.1801, down -5.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1855 and dropped to $0.1615 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. AGFY’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $39.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -59.70%. With a float of $18.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 136 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.56, operating margin of -49.55, and the pretax margin is -53.96.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Agrify Corporation is 12.57%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 1,500,000. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 2,307,692 shares at a rate of $0.65, taking the stock ownership to the 2,361,538 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Director bought 54,264 for $85.10, making the entire transaction worth $4,617,866. This insider now owns 65,956 shares in total.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$17.33 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -54.24 while generating a return on equity of -49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Agrify Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -62.06, a number that is poised to hit -1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Looking closely at Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.95 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 310.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 253.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3108, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5396. However, in the short run, Agrify Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1848. Second resistance stands at $0.1972. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2088. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1608, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1492. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1368.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.36 million, the company has a total of 20,741K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 59,860 K while annual income is -32,470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,019 K while its latest quarter income was -46,268 K.