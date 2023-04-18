$1.35M in average volume shows that FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is heading in the right direction

On April 17, 2023, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) opened at $2.81, lower -2.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.89 and dropped to $2.76 before settling in for the closing price of $2.86. Price fluctuations for FTCI have ranged from $1.78 to $6.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.70% at the time writing. With a float of $43.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 221 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.64, operating margin of -80.91, and the pretax margin is -80.59.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 17,619. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 6,407 shares at a rate of $2.75, taking the stock ownership to the 670,265 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,579 for $2.75, making the entire transaction worth $4,342. This insider now owns 195,426 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -80.94 while generating a return on equity of -95.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

The latest stats from [FTC Solar Inc., FTCI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.34 million was superior to 1.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 61.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.94. The third major resistance level sits at $2.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.68. The third support level lies at $2.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

There are currently 106,195K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 291.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 123,070 K according to its annual income of -99,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 26,220 K and its income totaled -20,500 K.