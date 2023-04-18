Search
Steve Mayer
$1.44M in average volume shows that Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is heading in the right direction

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $11.20, up 1.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.36 and dropped to $11.08 before settling in for the closing price of $11.12. Over the past 52 weeks, DVAX has traded in a range of $7.26-$17.48.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 366.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 258.10%. With a float of $127.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.60 million.

The firm has a total of 351 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.73, operating margin of +39.40, and the pretax margin is +40.72.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 232,146. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 22,371 shares at a rate of $10.38, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director sold 1,500,000 for $11.60, making the entire transaction worth $17,400,000. This insider now owns 3,915,000 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +40.53 while generating a return on equity of 72.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 258.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dynavax Technologies Corporation, DVAX], we can find that recorded value of 1.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 52.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.51. The third major resistance level sits at $11.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.82.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.45 billion has total of 128,472K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 722,680 K in contrast with the sum of 293,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 184,490 K and last quarter income was 67,730 K.

