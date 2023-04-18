Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

$1.82M in average volume shows that Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) is heading in the right direction

Company News

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.30, soaring 10.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.334 and dropped to $0.285 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Within the past 52 weeks, ZEV’s price has moved between $0.25 and $4.93.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 110.60%. With a float of $42.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 268 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lightning eMotors Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 1,430,130. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,300,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 7,571,903 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 570,563 for $2.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,199,038. This insider now owns 8,871,903 shares in total.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.27) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.93 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Lightning eMotors Inc.’s (ZEV) raw stochastic average was set at 8.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4806, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4231. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3403 in the near term. At $0.3617, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3893. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2913, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2637. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2423.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.56 million based on 113,049K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 24,410 K and income totals 15,170 K. The company made 4,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.

