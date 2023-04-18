15.70% volatility in LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) last month: This is a red flag warning

April 17, 2023, LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) trading session started at the price of $0.1441, that was -9.21% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.152 and dropped to $0.14 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. A 52-week range for LGMK has been $0.12 – $2.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -5.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 66.00%. With a float of $8.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.52, operating margin of -54.82, and the pretax margin is -56.95.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LogicMark Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LogicMark Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 11,460. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 27,645 shares.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -58.11 while generating a return on equity of -27.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76

Technical Analysis of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK)

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) saw its 5-day average volume 3.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, LogicMark Inc.’s (LGMK) raw stochastic average was set at 4.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 189.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1795, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6705. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1506 in the near term. At $0.1573, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1626. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1386, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1333. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1266.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Key Stats

There are 24,406K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.53 million. As of now, sales total 11,920 K while income totals -6,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,150 K while its last quarter net income were -2,440 K.