2.81% volatility in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 17, 2023, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) opened at $12.43, higher 1.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.69 and dropped to $12.405 before settling in for the closing price of $12.42. Price fluctuations for NWL have ranged from $11.25 to $24.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -0.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -67.50% at the time writing. With a float of $411.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $415.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.68, operating margin of +8.18, and the pretax margin is +1.66.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Newell Brands Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 623,117. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 48,643 shares at a rate of $12.81, taking the stock ownership to the 143,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,282 for $13.00, making the entire transaction worth $367,666. This insider now owns 94,982 shares in total.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.08 while generating a return on equity of 5.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.70% during the next five years compared to -21.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) saw its 5-day average volume 3.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Newell Brands Inc.’s (NWL) raw stochastic average was set at 25.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.76 in the near term. At $12.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.19.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Key Stats

There are currently 414,127K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,459 M according to its annual income of 197,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,285 M and its income totaled -272,000 K.