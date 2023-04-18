22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.6 million

On April 17, 2023, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) opened at $0.66, higher 4.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.689 and dropped to $0.6501 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Price fluctuations for XXII have ranged from $0.61 to $2.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.60% at the time writing. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.54 million.

The firm has a total of 198 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.81, operating margin of -80.73, and the pretax margin is -96.98.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tobacco industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 500,565. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 370,789 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 904,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 20,324 for $1.69, making the entire transaction worth $34,443. This insider now owns 405,574 shares in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -96.28 while generating a return on equity of -73.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [22nd Century Group Inc., XXII], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) raw stochastic average was set at 10.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8511, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1914. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6986. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7132. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7375. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6597, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6354. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6208.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Key Stats

There are currently 215,704K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 149.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,110 K according to its annual income of -59,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,210 K and its income totaled -26,280 K.