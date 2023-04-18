Search
Shaun Noe
-24.31% percent quarterly performance for Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

On April 17, 2023, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) opened at $17.03, higher 2.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.575 and dropped to $16.96 before settling in for the closing price of $17.02. Price fluctuations for BMBL have ranged from $16.96 to $39.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -142.40% at the time writing. With a float of $128.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.59 million.

The firm has a total of 950 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.46, operating margin of +0.90, and the pretax margin is -12.25.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 260,532,750. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 11,750,000 shares at a rate of $22.17, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 11,750,000 for $22.17, making the entire transaction worth $260,532,750. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.85. This company achieved a net margin of -8.83 while generating a return on equity of -4.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bumble Inc. (BMBL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bumble Inc. (BMBL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bumble Inc., BMBL], we can find that recorded value of 2.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Bumble Inc.’s (BMBL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.95. The third major resistance level sits at $18.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.48.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Key Stats

There are currently 129,586K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 903,500 K according to its annual income of -79,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 239,210 K and its income totaled -109,810 K.

