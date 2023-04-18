28.51% percent quarterly performance for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) is not indicative of the underlying story

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $44.62, plunging -3.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.26 and dropped to $42.55 before settling in for the closing price of $45.04. Within the past 52 weeks, ALGM’s price has moved between $19.20 and $48.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 21.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 557.40%. With a float of $87.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4036 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.17, operating margin of +18.25, and the pretax margin is +18.31.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 48.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 255,480. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $42.58, taking the stock ownership to the 27,663 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Director bought 240 for $41.53, making the entire transaction worth $9,967. This insider now owns 12,523 shares in total.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.32) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.53 while generating a return on equity of 18.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 557.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.00% during the next five years compared to 7.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM)

Looking closely at Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s (ALGM) raw stochastic average was set at 73.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.01. However, in the short run, Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.90. Second resistance stands at $46.43. The third major resistance level sits at $47.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.48.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.26 billion based on 191,508K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 768,670 K and income totals 119,410 K. The company made 248,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 64,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.